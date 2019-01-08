European Challenge Cup: Ospreys' Cory Allen eyes trophy

The last of Cory Allen's six Wales caps came on tour against Samoa in June, 2017

European Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Worcester Warriors Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday 12 January Kick-off: 1500 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC Sport online, BBC Sounds app

Ospreys centre Cory Allen says the European Challenge Cup is a worthwhile target, despite many clubs picking weakened teams for the competition.

They trail Pool 5 leaders Worcester by two points going into Saturday's round five game against them in Swansea.

"I'd love to win any trophy before I'm done, it's been eight years without silverware," said Wales centre Allen.

Ospreys will be without Wales lock Adam Beard because of a neck injury while prop Rhodri Jones is out long-term.

Both teams fielded shadow sides for the teams' previous encounter at Sixways, where the Warriors won 27-21.

But Ospreys are likely to field some of their current Wales stars at the Liberty Stadium, although they have problems at prop with Jones (dislocated shoulder) joining Nicky Smith (ankle) and Ma'afu Fia (Achilles) on the sidelines.

Beard was taken off on a stretcher early in the Ospreys' Pro14 win over Cardiff Blues last Saturday.

Ospreys' chief target is the Pro14 play-offs and making the next European Champions Cup campaign, while Worcester are only four points above bottom club Newcastle Falcons in the Gallagher Premiership.

Competition at centre

The former Cardiff Blues three-quarter does not expect a Six Nations call-up despite believing he is playing as well as he has ever done.

Ospreys colleagues Scott Williams and Owen Watkin are also strong contenders for Wales.

"I feel I'm playing the best rugby I've ever played, certainly over a consistent period, and in the past whenever I've played well it's been halted by injury," said Allen.

"Wales are very good at rewarding players who've played well and the centres they picked in the autumn all played well, so I'd say they'd stick to those centres and reward them."