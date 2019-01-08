Glasgow Warriors: Players confidence dented after poor run says coach Murray

Assistant coach Kenny Murray says Glasgow have been trying to get "a bit of self-belief back" ahead of their meeting with Cardiff Blues on Sunday

Glasgow's confidence has "taken a hit" after three straight defeats, says assistant coach Kenny Murray.

Warriors lost consecutive matches to rivals Edinburgh before a 20-17 defeat to Italian side Benetton on Saturday.

Next up for Dave Rennie's side is Cardiff Blues at Scotstoun on Sunday in their penultimate European Champions Cup pool match.

"That's put a bit of a dent in us this week," Murray said of the defeat in Treviso.

"We're not used to losing three on the bounce so the guys are a bit down about that, especially having gone away to Treviso for a game that we are always expected to win.

"This week has been about getting a bit of self-belief back in what we're doing."

Glasgow sit four points behind Pool Three leaders Saracens -who have won all four games so far- and a bonus-point victory over Cardiff would edge them closer to a place in the quarter-finals, with the five group winners and best three runners-up progressing.

But anything less than a four-try win could leave them needing to get points in their final match against English champions Saracens, who defeated them 13-3 at Scotstoun in October, to qualify.

"We've been building up to this game for a month," Murray added. "It was always going to be a big game and we know if we can win well against Cardiff and get up to that 19-point mark we'll hopefully be in a position to qualify.

"We've only qualified once for the last eight but if we can do it again, combined with us sitting second in our Pro14 conference, then we'll be in a really good position looking ahead to the second half of the season."