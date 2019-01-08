Ross Batty: Bath hooker handed three-week ban for neck roll

Ross Batty (centre) will be free to play again on Tuesday, 5 November

Bath hooker Ross Batty has been suspended for three weeks following his red card in the 21-19 defeat by Worcester Warriors on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was sent off by referee Ian Tempest in the 63rd minute of the match for a neck-roll tackle at a ruck.

Batty accepted a Rugby Football Union charge of dangerous play and an independent panel ruled he will be free to play again on 5 February.

"A mid-range point was mandated," panel chair Jeremy Summers said.

"Taking in to account all the circumstances, the panel was satisfied that a top-end entry point was not required.

"The player had a clear record, accepted the offence and plainly regretted his actions. As such a 50% reduction from the entry point was allowed."