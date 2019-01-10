Ben Toolis: Edinburgh must 'block out' Toulon crowd in Champions Cup

Toulon's 'Pilou Pilou' anthem provides a raucous welcome for visiting teams to the Stade Mayol

European Champions Cup: Toulon v Edinburgh Venue: Stade Mayol, Toulon Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh must "block out" the noise of a partisan crowd if they are to "turn some heads" by winning in Toulon, says lock Ben Toolis.

The capital side won the home Champions Cup fixture 40-14 at Murrayfield in October to raise qualification hopes.

But Toolis says Richard Cockerill, who coached at Toulon, has been briefing his side about the hosts' raucous traditions and 'Pilou Pilou' anthem.

"Cockers has been giving us a bit of 'intel' as to what it's like," he said.

"Mentally, he is trying to get our heads round it. It is going to be extremely important because the crowd can change the outcome of the game if they get in the boys' heads.

"We need to make sure we block that out, look after our own game and make sure we don't let them play the way they want to."

Toulon supporters line the street leading up to the Stade Mayol to cheer in their players, who walk through the crowd into the stadium.

Newspapers are then traditionally torn up and hurled in the air before the Pilou Pilou - a French version of the haka - is chanted before kick-off.

Edinburgh have never previously played at the stadium - home of the three-time champions - in Europe's elite competition, but they are relishing the prospect of trying to earn a sixth successive win.

"We are just trying to earn a bit of respect within the Pro14 but also in Europe, as it's the first time we have earned the right to be in the Champions Cup," Toolis said.

"Hopefully, we will turn some heads and show we can play at the top level and compete with the best teams in Europe like Toulon.

"If we were to go there and create some history, we can put our hands up to compete with anyone. It will be a great experience to be part of."

Edinburgh currently lead Pool 5 by four points from Montpellier, who host Newcastle Falcons - a further three points adrift - at 13:00 GMT on Saturday.

Victory for Vern Cotter's team would set up a group decider at Murrayfield on 18 October, while a Falcons win will mean Edinburgh starting their match knowing victory would seal a quarter-final berth.