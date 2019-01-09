Ultan Dillane: Ireland lock signs new two-year deal at Connacht

Ultan Dillane won the last of his 11 Ireland caps against Fiji in 2017

Ireland lock Ultan Dillane has signed a new two-year contract extension to remain at Connacht until summer 2021.

The 25-year-old Kerry native joined Connacht in 2012 and has won 73 caps since his debut in December 2014.

Dillane is the latest senior player to earn a new deal at the Sportsground after fly-half Jack Carty agreed a two-year extension on Tuesday.

"I am delighted to be extending my contract and committing to Connacht for a further two seasons," said Dillane.

"I'm proud of the fact that I have come through the Academy system in the province and gone on to play for Connacht and Ireland at senior level.

"There is huge confidence and ambition in the Connacht squad and throughout the organisation and I am really excited about what we can achieve over the next few years."

The French-born forward has won 11 Ireland caps since making his debut against England in the 2016 Six Nations and the same year he played a key role in Connacht's Pro12-winning campaign.

"Ultan has played the game at the highest level and brings a wealth of experience to our side," said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

"He will continue to be a central figure as we target further success in the seasons ahead."

Following a successful debut campaign under Friend, Connacht are in the process of assembling their squad for next season with wing Cian Kelleher announcing this week that he will leave the province in summer and he is expected to rejoin Leinster at the end of the season.