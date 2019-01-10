Rynard Landman: Dragons lock joins French club Soyaux Angouleme on loan

Lock Rynard Landman joined Dragons from Cheetahs in 2014

Dragons lock Rynard Landman has joined French second division club Soyaux Angouleme on a three-month loan deal.

The 32-year-old South African has made 115 appearances for the Welsh region since 2014.

But Landman has only played four Pro14 matches in the 2018-19 season, also featuring in the Welsh Premiership for Newport.

He joins former Dragons team-mate Dorian Jones at the mid-table French second division side.

Landman previously played for several South African sides including Leopards, Griquas and Cheetahs before becoming a crowd favourite at Rodney Parade.

He said on his Twitter account: "After 93 starts in 115 appearances for the Dragons in the last four years, the time has come for me to continue my journey elsewhere for the next three months.

"My family and I would like to thank everyone that made us feel so welcome... thanks to all the awesome Dragons fans for the non-stop support through the good and bad times."