Six Nations: Romain Ntamack one of five uncapped France call-ups

Romain Ntamack has made two appearances for the French Barbarians

France have named 19-year-old fly-half Romain Ntamack among five uncapped players in their squad to start the Six Nations against Wales on 1 February.

Ntamack, son of former France wing Emile, steered his country to the Junior World Championship in 2018.

Former South Africa under-20 lock Paul Willemse is included after qualifying by residence.

Toulouse duo Thomas Ramos and Dorian Aldegheri and La Rochelle's Gregory Alldritt are the other new faces.

Meanwhile 69-cap Clermont scrum-half Morgan Parra could play his first Six Nations game in four years.

His three appearances in New Zealand in June 2018 have been his only caps since France's 2015 Rugby World Cup exit to the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Centre Wesley Fofana and prop Uini Atonio return to the 31-man squad after missing the November internationals through injury, while current casualties include wing Teddy Thomas, prop Cedric Gomes Sa and lock Yoann Maestri.