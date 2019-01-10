European Challenge Cup: Hallam Amos at centre for Dragons v Timisoara Saracens

Hallam Amos has won 18 senior caps for Wales, having made his debut in 2013

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v RCM Timisoara Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 11 January Kick-off: 19:30 GMT

Hallam Amos has switched to centre for Dragons in their European Challenge Cup game against Romanian club Timisoara Saracens on Friday.

The Wales wing or full-back joins Jack Dixon in midfield at Rodney Parade.

Once-capped Wales flanker Ollie Griffiths returns from injury on the bench along with veteran former Wales back Gavin Henson.

Dragons and their opponents are already out of contention for the quarter-finals.

Wales centre Tyler Morgan makes way for Amos, who is only one of four starting survivors from Dragons' last game, a Pro14 defeat at Scarlets last Saturday.

Griffiths has not played since injuring a knee as they lost at Northampton Saints on 8 December.

Interim Dragons coach Ceri Jones has named three players for full debuts - prop Chris Coleman, scrum-half Rhodri Davies and blind-side flanker Ben Fry.

Clermont Auvergne are top of Pool One, five points ahead of Saints, with the two sides meeting on Saturday in Clermont-Ferrand.

In the final round of the group on Friday, 18 January, Dragons host Clermont while Saints will meet Timisoara Saracens at Franklin's Gardens.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Dafydd Howells, Hallam Amos, Jack Dixon, Will Talbot-Davies; Jason Tovey, Rhodri Davies; Gerard Ellis, Richard Hibbard (capt), Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Ben Fry, Nic Cudd, James Benjamin.

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Dan Suter, Nicky Thomas, Huw Taylor, Ollie Griffiths, Rhodri Williams, Gavin Henson, Jarryd Sage.

Timisoara Saracens: Marius Simionescu; Daniel Vladut Zaharia, Tevita Manumua, Florin Popa; Stephen Shennan; Luke Samoa; Gabriel Conache (capt), Sione Taupaki, Eugen Capatina, Horatiu Pungea , Dorin Lazar, Marius Iftimiciuc, Thomas Whitehurst, Vlad Neculau, Michael Stewart.

Replacements: Andrei Radoi, Gigi Militaru, Sione Halalilo, Ionut Muresan, Vasile Rus, Gabriel Rupanu, Viliami Moala, George Tatarus.

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)

Assistant referees: Jonathan Dufort, (Nicolas Datas (France)

