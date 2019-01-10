Neath docked six points by Welsh Rugby Union

Neath have played at the Gnoll since the club's inception in 1871

Neath RFC have been deducted six points by the Welsh Rugby Union for failing to fulfil league fixtures against Bedwas and RGC in December 2018.

The troubled Welsh Premiership club postponed the two matches because they were unable to raise a side.

The side will have to rearrange the matches with WRU saying they "expressed regret by imposing sanctions."

Neath were also fined £50 for pulling out of the WRU Cup match against Pontypool on 5 January.

The Welsh All Blacks were warned they could be excluded from the cup if they repeated the action.

Neath will have to rearrange both league matches before the end of the season.

Neath were handed a two-point suspended penalty for calling off the match ay Bedwas on 1 December.

That points penalty was triggered and another four points docked after they failed to fulfil the home game against RGC on 15 December.

Neath are bottom of the Welsh Premiership with one win from 15 matches and their overall points tally has now been reduced from nine to three.

Off the field, Neath are facing a second winding-up petition on 30 January, a month after the last one was dismissed.

Owner Mike Cuddy indicated he wanted to sell the club last month but there has been no movement on Neath being handed over to a new consortium.

Neath Supporters Club have urged Cuddy to relinquish control.