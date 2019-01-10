Pro14: Ospreys to play Ulster at Bridgend's Brewery Field

From the section

Ospreys beat Connacht 22-17 at the Brewery Field in October 2018

Ospreys will play their Guinness Pro14 match against Ulster on 15 February at Bridgend's Brewery Field.

The fixture has been switched from Swansea's Liberty Stadium to give players more recovery time between rounds.

With Swansea City at home on 16 February, the Liberty was only available on Sunday 17 February.

It would have meant a five-day turn around before welcoming Conference A leaders Munster on 22 February.

"For solely performance reasons, it's important we go to Bridgend," said Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke.