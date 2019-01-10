Jersey Reds: Neil Tunnah extends contract as forwards coach

Neil Tunnah succeeded Alex Rae as assistant to Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon

Jersey Reds forwards coach Neil Tunnah has agreed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The 39-year-old Scot has been part of the coaching team at St Peter since May 2017 and helped guide the island side to a fifth-placed finish last season.

It means all of Jersey's current coaching team are contracted through until the end of next season.

"It was the whole package for me," Tunnah, who moved to the island from Australia, told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I look at the island and my family and how settled they are here at the moment.

"On the rugby side things have been going well, we're evolving, Harvey's challenging us to evolve very single year on year and it's exciting for me to stay part of that."