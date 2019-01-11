European Champions Cup: Toulon v Edinburgh - visitors recall seven Scotland stars

Blair Kinghorn returns at full-back for Edinburgh against Toulon

European Champions Cup: Toulon v Edinburgh Venue: Stade Mayol, Toulon Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Leaders Edinburgh recall seven Scotland internationals among 11 changes to their side for Saturday's Champions Cup Pool 5 meeting with Toulon in France.

Blair Kinghorn, James Johnstone, Chris Dean, Jaco van der Walt and Henry Pyrgos come into the backline.

Up front, Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist and Hamish Watson return.

France internationals Guilhem Guirado, Anthony Belleau, Mathieu Bastareaud and Francois Trinh-Duc start for the hosts.

They also include Wales and Lions scrum-half Rhys Webb, Springboks wing JP Pietersen and former All Blacks wing Julian Savea in their backline.

Richard Cockerill's side lead Pool 5 by four points from Montpellier, who host Newcastle Falcons - a further three points adrift - at 13:00 GMT on Saturday.

Victory for Vern Cotter's Montpellier would set up a group decider at Murrayfield on 18 October, while a Falcons win will mean Edinburgh starting their match in Toulon knowing victory would seal a quarter-final berth.

Toulon, who were thumped 40-14 at Murrayfield in the return fixture in October, are out of qualifying contention after losing three of their first four pool games.

Patrice Collazo's side lost to Top 14 opponents Racing 92 last weekend while Edinburgh secured a fifth straight win against Southern Kings in the Pro14.

Toulon: Smaili; Pietersen, Bastareaud, Trinh-Duc, Savea; Belleau, Webb; Gros, Guirado, Setiano, Kruger, Taofifenua, Mbarga, Isa, Lakafia.

Replacements: Etrillard, Chiocci, M Van der Merwe, Monribot, Carbonel, Zeghdar, Cottin, Gorgodze.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Dell, Berghan, McKenzie, Crosbie, Fowles, Hickey, Socino.