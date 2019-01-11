Taulupe Faletau: Wales boosted as back-row star returns for Bath

Taulupe Faletau has made 72 Wales appearances and won four more caps for the Lions

British and Irish Lions number eight Taulupe Faletau has given Wales a back-row boost as he returns for Bath in the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is at blind-side flanker on his first appearance since breaking an arm in October, 2018.

Faletau missed Wales' autumn Test wins against Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa.

His return will be welcomed by Wales coach Warren Gatland while Ross Moriarty recovers from concussion.

Flankers Dan Lydiate and James Davies are struggling to make the Six Nations start, while Scarlets back-rower Aaron Shingler is not expected to return to action until early March.

Cardiff Blues captain Ellis Jenkins has been ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury suffered against South Africa in November 2018.

Wales coach Warren Gatland can still call on Ospreys open-side Justin Tipuric, Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi and Dragons duo Aaron Wainwright and Ollie Griffiths.

The latter was named on their bench after injury against Timisoara Saracens in the European Challenge Cup on Friday, 11 January.

Wasps flanker Thomas Young has also been in fine form for the English club.