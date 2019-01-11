Tom Varndell: Leicester Tigers winger to play for Nottingham
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers winger Tom Varndell, the Premiership's all-time leading try-scorer, will play for Championship side Nottingham against Jersey on Saturday.
Former England man Varndell, 33, rejoined Leicester in December after a short spell playing in France.
He is yet to appear for Tigers since his return to Welford Road and will play for Nottingham on dual-registration terms.
Varndell has scored 92 Premiership tries for Leicester, Wasps and Bristol.