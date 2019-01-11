European Champions Cup: Ulster's Robert Baloucoune to make first European start against Racing 92

Baloucoune scored his first try for Ulster in his last appearance against Munster

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster MW plus live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Robert Baloucoune will make his first European appearance for Ulster in their crucial European Champions Cup tie with Racing 92 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old wing replaces Henry Speight, who has returned to Australia, in one of two changes from Ulster's last European outing against Scarlets.

Alan O'Connor will partner Kieran Treadwell at lock in the absence of the injured Iain Henderson.

Ulster sit second in Pool Four, five points behind the French side.

Only O'Connor and flanker Sean Reidy retain their places from the side that suffered a 40-7 defeat by Leinster at the RDS last week.

With Speight back with Super Rugby side Brumbies and Craig Gilroy still injured, Dan McFarland has selected Baloucoune for what is arguably Ulster's biggest game of the season so far.

The former Academy wing has not played since 21 December having been given a two-week ban following a dangerous aerial challenge on Munster's Darren Sweetnam.

Having been shown a yellow card for the first minute challenge, Baloucoune returned to the action to score Ulster's second try in a 19-12 victory.

As expected, McFarland has recalled his full contingent of available Ireland internationals including Stockdale, who is the only player in this season's competition to have scored a try in each round.

More to follow.

Ulster: Ludik; Baloucoune, Addison, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Best, Moore, O'Connor, Treadwell; Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Herring, Warwick, Kane, Nagle, Timoney, Shanahan, Lowry, Cave.

Racing 92: Dulin; Zebo, Vakatawa, Chavancy, Imhoff; Russell, Machenaud; Gogichashvili, Szarzewski, Tameifuna, Le Roux, Nakarawa; Lauret, Chouzenoux, Claassen.

Replacements: Baubigny, Kakovin, Colombe-Reazel, Palu, Sanconnie, Iribaren, Klemenczak, Volavola.