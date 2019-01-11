Matt Proctor: Northampton Saints sign New Zealand centre for 2019-20

Matt Proctor scored a try against Japan on his New Zealand debut

Northampton have signed New Zealand centre Matt Proctor, who will join in the summer from Kiwi club Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old - who can also play at wing or full-back - worked under Saints boss Chris Boyd at the franchise, winning the Super Rugby title in 2016.

Proctor made his Test debut for the All Blacks against Japan in November.

"For a long time I've had the ambition of testing myself in the Northern Hemisphere, and for so many reasons Northampton is a great fit," he said.

Boyd told the Northampton website: "Matt is exactly the calibre of player that we want to be bringing to Northampton - he's a world-class talent."

Saints are ninth in the Premiership, with Proctor their first new signing for the 2019-20 campaign.