Sam Underhill: England and Bath flanker to miss Six Nations after ankle surgery

Sam Underhill featured in three of England's autumn internationals including the 37-18 victory over Australia

England and Bath flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss the Six Nations after having ankle surgery.

The 22-year-old was injured during Bath's victory over Leicester on 30 December and is expected to be out for up to three months.

That would see him miss the tournament, which starts on Friday 1 February and ends on Saturday 16 March.

England travel to Dublin to face Ireland in their first match on 2 February (kick-off 16:45 GMT).

Underhill was part of England's 2018 Six Nations side and featured in three of the autumn internationals.