Matt Mullan: Wasps and England prop leaves club by mutual consent

Matt Mullan's last England cap came in Argentina in June 2017

Injured England prop Matt Mullan has left Wasps by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old has not played for the Premiership club this season as he recovers from a knee injury.

Mullan joined Wasps in 2013 - making 128 appearances - and has won 17 Test caps for England, but he has been out of action since February.

"The club wish Matt well with his next steps and thank him for his contribution to Wasps over the past five seasons," said boss Dai Young.

Wasps have lost two props this week, with tight-head Jake Cooper-Woolley joining Sale for the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, winger Ambrose Curtis has also left to join French side Vannes, having made one first-team appearance in the Premiership Cup.