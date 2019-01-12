WRU National League and Cup results
12 January 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
WRU NATIONAL PLATE - ROUND FOUR
Ammanford 23 - 48 Glynneath
Bonymaen 19 - 14 Cilfynydd
Brynmawr 31 - 19 Resolven
Llandudno 10 - 20 Nelson
Pencoed 22 - 57 Treorchy
Pwllheli 0 - 25 Penallta
Rhiwbina 20 - 32 Brecon
Ynysddu 9 - 9 Cambrian Welfare ** Cambrian Welfare win on away team rules**
WRU NATIONAL BOWL - ROUND FIVE
Aberaeron 29 - 15 Usk
CR Cymry Caerdydd 33 - 12 Tylorstown
Dolgellau 8 - 9 Bridgend Sports
Llanhilleth 18 - 28 Abergavenny
Nantgaredig 36 - 10 Blaina
Pentyrch 0 - 25 Penygraig
RTB Ebbw Vale 9 - 12 Pontyclun
St Albans 11 - 20 Oakdale
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abercarn 12 - 15 Pill Harriers
Abertillery B G 26 - 34 Newport HSOB
Blackwood 12 - 17 Talywain
Croesyceiliog 45 - 7 Caerphilly
Senghenydd 29 - 22 Caldicot
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 17 - 13 Taffs Well
Barry 49 - 3 Llanishen
Heol y Cyw 11 - 27 St Peters
Llanharan 0 - 40 Aberdare
Llantwit Fardre 23 - 17 Abercwmboi
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor 7 - 22 Welshpool
Llanidloes 17 - 0 Colwyn Bay
Rhyl 23 - 22 Newtown
Wrexham 68 - 0 Nant Conwy II
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Birchgrove 33 - 17 Builth Wells
Morriston 26 - 30 Porthcawl
Nantyffyllon 19 - 11 Seven Sisters
Nantymoel 9 - 18 Taibach
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 30 - 60 Pembroke
Fishguard 34 - 14 Tumble
Loughor 30 - 26 Pontarddulais
Penclawdd 26 - 16 Carmarthen Athletic
Pontyberem 66 - 9 Mumbles
Tycroes 23 - 18 St Clears
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Flint P - P Benllech
Holyhead 38 - 15 Shotton Steel
Llangefni II 10 - 39 Machynlleth
Rhosllanerchrugog 29 - 12 Menai Bridge
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Fleur de Lys 23 - 22 Abertysswg
Garndiffaith 35 - 15 Nantyglo
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Old Illtydians 29 - 8 Gwernyfed
Penarth 11 - 17 Cowbridge
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Abercrave 20 - 6 Neath Athletic
Bryncoch 19 - 15 Aberavon Green Stars
Glais 15 - 32 Cwmgors
Penlan 5 - 51 Tonmawr
Pyle 27 - 35 Vardre
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Laugharne 21 - 27 Milford Haven
Llanybydder 85 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins
Neyland 34 - 24 Cardigan
St Davids 10 - 64 Haverfordwest
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 3 - 27 Rhymney
New Panteg 31 - 32 Hafodyrynys
New Tredegar 17 - 16 Whitehead
St Julians HSOB 3 - 7 Aberbargoed **Abandoned after 21 mins - injury**
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 47 - 18 Ynysowen
Llandaff North 17 - 20 Old Penarthians
Llantwit Major 20 - 27 Canton
Tonyrefail 40 - 5 Glyncoch
Wattstown 27 - 20 Llandaff
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Baglan 38 - 10 Alltwen
Briton Ferry 13 - 32 Banwen
Bryncethin 27 - 3 Glyncorrwg
Cwmllynfell P - P Pontycymmer
Pontrhydyfen 5 - 12 Cefn Cribbwr
Rhigos 17 - 35 Crynant
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Cefneithin 48 - 14 Llandeilo
Lampeter Town 17 - 20 Betws
Llandybie 41 - 12 Llangadog
New Dock Stars 21 - 34 Trimsaran
Penybanc 0 - 62 Amman United
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Crumlin 30 - 10 Trefil
Newport Saracens 54 - 10 Crickhowell
Pontllanfraith 12 - 31 Brynithel
Trinant 58 - 26 Malpas
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Ferndale 7 - 7 Cardiff Saracens
Hirwaun P - P Cardiff Internationals
Llanrumney 38 - 7 Llandrindod Wells
Maesteg 43 - 12 Sully View
Whitchurch 7 - 43 Brackla
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 27 - 20 Pontardawe
Cwmtwrch 6 - 10 South Gower
Ogmore Vale 20 - 16 Furnace United
Pantyffynnon P - P Fall Bay
Tonna 19 - 7 Pontyates
DIVISION THREE EAST D
Abersychan 0 - 27 Beaufort
Bettws (Newport) 96 - 3 Old Tylerian
Hollybush 27 - 20 Rhayader
Tref y Clawdd P - P Cwmcarn United