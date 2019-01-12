WRU National League and Cup results

Welsh rugby

12 January 2019

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

WRU NATIONAL PLATE - ROUND FOUR

Ammanford 23 - 48 Glynneath

Bonymaen 19 - 14 Cilfynydd

Brynmawr 31 - 19 Resolven

Llandudno 10 - 20 Nelson

Pencoed 22 - 57 Treorchy

Pwllheli 0 - 25 Penallta

Rhiwbina 20 - 32 Brecon

Ynysddu 9 - 9 Cambrian Welfare ** Cambrian Welfare win on away team rules**

WRU NATIONAL BOWL - ROUND FIVE

Aberaeron 29 - 15 Usk

CR Cymry Caerdydd 33 - 12 Tylorstown

Dolgellau 8 - 9 Bridgend Sports

Llanhilleth 18 - 28 Abergavenny

Nantgaredig 36 - 10 Blaina

Pentyrch 0 - 25 Penygraig

RTB Ebbw Vale 9 - 12 Pontyclun

St Albans 11 - 20 Oakdale

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abercarn 12 - 15 Pill Harriers

Abertillery B G 26 - 34 Newport HSOB

Blackwood 12 - 17 Talywain

Croesyceiliog 45 - 7 Caerphilly

Senghenydd 29 - 22 Caldicot

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 17 - 13 Taffs Well

Barry 49 - 3 Llanishen

Heol y Cyw 11 - 27 St Peters

Llanharan 0 - 40 Aberdare

Llantwit Fardre 23 - 17 Abercwmboi

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor 7 - 22 Welshpool

Llanidloes 17 - 0 Colwyn Bay

Rhyl 23 - 22 Newtown

Wrexham 68 - 0 Nant Conwy II

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Birchgrove 33 - 17 Builth Wells

Morriston 26 - 30 Porthcawl

Nantyffyllon 19 - 11 Seven Sisters

Nantymoel 9 - 18 Taibach

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 30 - 60 Pembroke

Fishguard 34 - 14 Tumble

Loughor 30 - 26 Pontarddulais

Penclawdd 26 - 16 Carmarthen Athletic

Pontyberem 66 - 9 Mumbles

Tycroes 23 - 18 St Clears

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Flint P - P Benllech

Holyhead 38 - 15 Shotton Steel

Llangefni II 10 - 39 Machynlleth

Rhosllanerchrugog 29 - 12 Menai Bridge

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Fleur de Lys 23 - 22 Abertysswg

Garndiffaith 35 - 15 Nantyglo

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Old Illtydians 29 - 8 Gwernyfed

Penarth 11 - 17 Cowbridge

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Abercrave 20 - 6 Neath Athletic

Bryncoch 19 - 15 Aberavon Green Stars

Glais 15 - 32 Cwmgors

Penlan 5 - 51 Tonmawr

Pyle 27 - 35 Vardre

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Laugharne 21 - 27 Milford Haven

Llanybydder 85 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins

Neyland 34 - 24 Cardigan

St Davids 10 - 64 Haverfordwest

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 3 - 27 Rhymney

New Panteg 31 - 32 Hafodyrynys

New Tredegar 17 - 16 Whitehead

St Julians HSOB 3 - 7 Aberbargoed **Abandoned after 21 mins - injury**

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 47 - 18 Ynysowen

Llandaff North 17 - 20 Old Penarthians

Llantwit Major 20 - 27 Canton

Tonyrefail 40 - 5 Glyncoch

Wattstown 27 - 20 Llandaff

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Baglan 38 - 10 Alltwen

Briton Ferry 13 - 32 Banwen

Bryncethin 27 - 3 Glyncorrwg

Cwmllynfell P - P Pontycymmer

Pontrhydyfen 5 - 12 Cefn Cribbwr

Rhigos 17 - 35 Crynant

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Cefneithin 48 - 14 Llandeilo

Lampeter Town 17 - 20 Betws

Llandybie 41 - 12 Llangadog

New Dock Stars 21 - 34 Trimsaran

Penybanc 0 - 62 Amman United

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Crumlin 30 - 10 Trefil

Newport Saracens 54 - 10 Crickhowell

Pontllanfraith 12 - 31 Brynithel

Trinant 58 - 26 Malpas

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Ferndale 7 - 7 Cardiff Saracens

Hirwaun P - P Cardiff Internationals

Llanrumney 38 - 7 Llandrindod Wells

Maesteg 43 - 12 Sully View

Whitchurch 7 - 43 Brackla

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 27 - 20 Pontardawe

Cwmtwrch 6 - 10 South Gower

Ogmore Vale 20 - 16 Furnace United

Pantyffynnon P - P Fall Bay

Tonna 19 - 7 Pontyates

DIVISION THREE EAST D

Abersychan 0 - 27 Beaufort

Bettws (Newport) 96 - 3 Old Tylerian

Hollybush 27 - 20 Rhayader

Tref y Clawdd P - P Cwmcarn United

