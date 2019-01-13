Hallam Amos expects Ceri Jones to stay in charge of Dragons this season

Ceri Jones had expected to have a brief spell as Dragons' interim head coach

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v Clermont Auvergne Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and on the BBC Sport app and website

Wales back Hallam Amos expects Ceri Jones to remain in charge of Dragons until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Former Wales prop Jones was named interim boss when Dragons parted company with Bernard Jackman in December.

Dragons initially hoped to make a rapid appointment, but later opted to delay bringing in a new boss until January.

Amos says he "gets the impression" Jones and assistant Barry Maddocks will continue until the season's end.

"It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward. I get the impression Ces (Ceri) and Barry are taking over for the rest of this year," said Amos, following Friday's 59-3 European Challenge Cup win over Timisoara Saracens.

"So we are where we are and are looking in a good place going into the last couple of months of the season."

Under former Ireland hooker Jackman, Dragons won two Pro14 games in his first season in charge, 2017-2018.

He left on 11 December having seen them win three games in 10 starts in this season's competition.

"Bernard was obviously a bit of a scapegoat," said Amos.

"You can't fire 40 boys so he's fallen on the sword there, which is tough.

"He laid a lot of the good groundwork, I think."

Ceri Jones was one of Bernard Jackman's assistant coaches at Dragons

Under interim boss Jones, Dragons have won twice, including a rare win against a Welsh Pro14 rival when they beat Ospreys 23-22 in late December.

"Ceri's been good. He's been at the club for a few years now; not quite the baby-face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is [as Manchester United's caretaker boss], but he's a good guy from around where I am," Amos added.

There have also been Dragons defeats at Clermont Auvergne in the Challenge Cup and a narrow Pro14 loss at local rivals Cardiff Blues followed by defeat at Scarlets.

Amos scored twice as Dragons hammered Romanian side Timisoara in Europe, with a home date against Clermont Auvergne to come on Friday, 18 January before they bow out of this season's competition at the pool stage.

They return to Pro14 action against Munster at Rodney Parade on Saturday, 26 January.

"We've been together for the best part of two seasons now and hopefully the process we run in training every week is starting to come," said Amos.

"Games like against Timisoara we're expected to win, but next week against Clermont we can really put a marker down to Munster going into the last eight games of the season."