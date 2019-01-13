Dan Biggar: Northampton boss Boyd plays down Six Nations injury fears

Dan Biggar made his Wales debut against Canada in November, 2008

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd has eased Six Nations injury fears over Dan Biggar.

The fly-half limped off early on as Saints lost at Clermont Auvergne in the European Challenge Cup.

"I don't think there is any need for any massive concern. Dan sustained what is probably a minor knee twist," said Boyd.

Meanwhile Bath boss Todd Blackadder said Taulupe Faletau "looked really sharp" on his return from a broken arm.

Faletau, 28, set up Bath's opening try of their European Champions Cup win over Wasps with a powerful run during his first game since October.

"He just grows another arm and a leg when he gets out there on the field," added Blackadder.

"Before the game he was really, really nervous. But it's good to see those nerves from an experienced guy like him."

With Leigh Halfpenny ruled out of the start of the Six Nations by concussion, 29-year-old Biggar's goal-kicking could help him reclaim the Wales 10 jersey from Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe.

Boyd said Biggar had wanted to stay on the field as Saints kept alive their hopes of qualification for the quarter-finals of Europe's second-tier competition despite a 48-40 defeat.

"He is a real warrior and wanted to carry on but that was not going to happen," said Boyd.

"The medical people I have spoken to say they don't see that as a significant injury at all."

Wales and France kick off the 2019 Six Nations tournament in Paris on Friday, 1 February.