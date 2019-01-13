Premier 15s: Saracens extend lead at top of table with comeback win
Saracens came from 16 points behind to beat Harlequins and claim a seven-point lead at the top of the table.
Hannah Casey and Sydney Gregson scored for Sarries in the final five minutes to earn a 31-28 win at Allianz Park.
Harlequins had a healthy lead through Emily Scott, Heather Cowell and Jade Konkel, despite tries from Saracens' Bryony Cleall and Hannah Botterman.
But Casey and Gregson's scores, as well as a penalty try, sealed a thrilling comeback victory for the hosts.
Loughborough Lightning narrowed the gap behind second-placed Harlequins to three points after defeating Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 53-14.
Emily Tuttosi dotted down twice for Lightning and England captain Sarah Hunter also crossed, leaving the side third in the table - 10 points clear of Wasps.
But Wasps kept up the pressure, with replacement wing Garnet Mackinder scoring two tries in a 38-12 defeat of Richmond.
Richmond had an early lead through USA full-back Jess Wooden, but four second-half tries helped the visitors to victory.
Recently named in the England squad, Gloucester-Hartpury wing Kelly Smith crossed four times to help her side defeat Worcester Valkyries 27-7.
Fellow England international Natasha Hunt was also on the scoresheet as Gloucester-Hartpury sealed their eighth win of the season.
Bristol overcame tough conditions to claim back-to-back Premier 15s victories, defeating Firwood Waterloo 14-0.
Fly-half Lucy Attwood was impressively accurate from the tee in strong winds and was one of Bristol's two try-scorers, along with full-back Cat McNaney.