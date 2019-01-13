Simon Zebo: Racing star says crowd comments directed at him during Ulster game 'not on'

Simon Zebo scored a first-half try for Racing 92 before having to be replaced at half-time

Racing 92 star Simon Zebo says he received comments from the crowd in Saturday's European Champions Cup game against Ulster that are "not on".

The Ireland wing tweeted after the game: "I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd.#Not on Django wins in the end".

Django Unchained was a film about a African-American slave made by director Quentin Tarantino in 2012.

The wing, 28, scored a Racing try before being replaced at half-time.

Zebo's father is from the Caribbean island of Martinique while his mother is Irish.

The former Munster player's right leg was bandaged in the first half before he came off at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster Rugby have not responded to attempts to get a comment on Zebo's claim.

Zebo was involved in controversy when the teams played earlier in Pool Four in Paris three months ago.

The Ireland international pointed his finger at Ulster full-back Michael Lowry before crossing to score Racing's fifth try in that game and was immediately told to apologise to his young opponent by referee Nigel Owens.

Following that game, Zebo issued a lengthy public apology to Lowry after giving his shirt to the Ulster player.

Ulster beat the French club 26-22 in Saturday's thrilling game in Belfast and both remain in contention to qualify for the Champions Cup knockout stages.