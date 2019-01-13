Dave Rennie: Glasgow 'will be cheering on' Edinburgh in Champions Cup last-eight bid

George Horne scored Glasgow's fifth try against Cardiff to wrap up the 33-24 win

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie admits he will be cheering on rivals Edinburgh in their final Champions Cup pool match against Montpellier on Friday.

An Edinburgh win against Vern Cotter's side would guarantee Warriors a quarter-final spot as a best runner-up.

But after beating Cardiff Blues, they may need at least a point at already-qualified Saracens if Edinburgh lose, depending on results elsewhere.

"We'll be cheering for our mates down the road," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"If they can beat Montpellier, then we will be safe. But if they don't, it could well come down to us and Edinburgh (for the eighth and final qualifying spot)."

Saracens are guaranteed a last-eight spot having secured at least one of the three best runners-up positions after a 28-10 win in Lyon on Sunday.

The English champions will be keen to book a home quarter-final by winning the group and securing the number one seeding that victory would bring.

But Glasgow could also progress as pool winners, if they win at Allianz Park next Saturday with a bonus-point win, while denying Saracens any points.

"We want to go down there and have a crack at winning the pool," Rennie said. "We're going to prepare that way and if we can get five points and deny them any then we can sneak in front.

"Saracens are always tough down there. They're a massive team and are starting to get a few guys back as well. We'd expect them to put out a pretty strong unit next week and it'll be a hell of a challenge."

Glasgow have already reached 19 points - a tally good enough to progress to the last eight in each of the last five years - after a 33-24 victory over Blues at Scotstoun, which ended a run of three straight defeats.

Rennie praised the performance of his players, particularly the forwards, after scoring from two line-out mauls, but recognised the need for improvement against Saracens.

But he could be without back-rowers Matt Fagerson and Callum Gibbins, after the Scotland number eight and Kiwi flanker were both forced off in the opening 10 minutes with shoulder and knee injuries respectively.

Though he could provide no update on Fagerson's condition, Rennie said co-captain Gibbins' injury "doesn't sound good", adding "he might have injured three things".

Rennie also revealed Scotland hooker Fraser Brown "might be a few weeks away" from a return from a knee injury, while fellow hooker George Turner "will probably come back at a similar time" from an ankle issue.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is poised to name his Six Nations squad on Wednesday, 16 January, with the opening game against Italy on 2 February.