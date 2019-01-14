Jack Nowell: England back 'still a winger' despite impressing at 15 on Exeter return

Jack Nowell has played 28 times for England and featured in two British and Irish Lions tests in New Zealand

England's Jack Nowell still looks upon himself as a winger, despite impressing at full-back for Exeter.

Nowell scored a try within four minutes against Castres on his return after two months out with a hamstring injury.

The British and Irish Lions back played on the wing and at centre for England in November before being hurt.

"It's always a positive thing that you can play in different positions, it makes the coaches decision very easy," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport.

"For me, I probably still class myself as a winger who can play in these different positions, not someone who can in any position."

The Cornishman's inclusion in the number 15 shirt against the French champions allowed Santiago Cordero and Tom O'Flaherty to keep their places on the flanks, having both impressed in recent weeks.

And it is a combination that could stay in place for some time, according to director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"When we're playing a relatively high-tempo multi-phase game it doesn't really matter what number he's got on his back. He certainly looked comfortable there today, it certainly meant we had a lot of attacking threat on the field," Baxter said.

"There's certainly the possibility of him staying there for a little while now after playing so well.

"That was Jack Nowell not 100% fit, which was quite nice to see, so hopefully he'll shake that off and a bit more game time will sharpen him up."