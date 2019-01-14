Six Nations 2019: Wales' Warren Gatland will not experiment

Warren Gatland has been in charge of Wales in 108 Tests

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales coach Warren Gatland will be "desperate" to win his last Six Nations tournament in charge so will not experiment, says Martyn Williams.

The New Zealander steps down after the 2019 World Cup and will want to win European rugby's annual showpiece.

"The time for experimenting is in the autumn, you are going to see the tried and trusted in this campaign," said 100-cap former flanker Williams.

Gatland will announce his squad at midday on Tuesday, 15 January.

Williams added: "He's done so well in the Six Nations - a couple of Grand Slams and a championship - he'll be desperate (for them) to finish his tenure as champions."

Wales kick off the tournament against France in Paris on Friday, 1 February.

One of Gatland's first actions when he took over as Wales coach in 2007 was to talk Williams out of retirement for the 2008 campaign, when Wales won a Grand Slam.

They had a clean sweep again in 2012 and won the title in 2013 - when Gatland was on a sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions.

And former Lions back row Williams believes the Kiwi has lost none of his ambition for the competition.

"I know Warren's very proud of his record in this tournament," he said.

"They'll want to win this. Forget about the World Cup for now, they'll want to win this tournament outright."

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has won 80 caps for Wales and four for the Lions

Wales have injury concerns over a number of players including full-back Leigh Halfpenny (concussion), Dan Lydiate, James Davies and Nicky Smith and are definitely without flankers Aaron Shingler and Ellis Jenkins.

On the eve of the squad announcement Wales were rocked by the news that Taulupe Faletau had suffered another broken arm, having just returned for Bath from the forearm fracture he suffered in October.

Williams expects the back row as a whole to be Gatland's biggest selection headache and even without Faletau believes there is good strength in depth.

"If Ross Moriarty is fit and you've got the emergence of Aaron Wainwright, we all know about the class of Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi is back fit, so narrowing it down to four players is tough," added Williams.

"Not only is it competitive, it's absolute top quality. Every single one of those players who have been given an opportunity have stood up."

Wales go into the Six Nations on the back of a nine-match winning run - their best under Gatland - having used 48 different players during 2018.

"Gatland's got players who are more than capable of starting sitting on the bench," Williams added.

"Wales are in a position that we haven't been in in my living memory where perhaps you could even go down to third choice.

"The third choice player in nearly every position is more than capable of stepping in and taking their chance."