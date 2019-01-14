Cornish Pirates give Yorkshire Carnegie 'a lot of freebies' in 18-13 loss

Cornish Pirates suffered a fourth loss in five Championship fixtures

Cornish Pirates head coach Gavin Cattle says his side gave Yorkshire Carnegie too many chances after their 18-13 loss at Headlingley.

Sam Matavesi scored their only try in the first half of a game in which they never led against a side run by former Pirates boss Chris Stirling.

The Pirates dropped to fifth in the Championship after the loss, which was their fifth in the league this season.

"We gave them a lot of freebies," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I'm not taking anything away from Yorkshire, because Chris is doing a good job here and you can see where they've improved.

"But we gave them freebies and field position. We've git to dust ourselves off pretty quickly, but there'll be no grumbling, let's get on the road again and do a job."