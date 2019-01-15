European Champions Cup: We're where we wanted to be - Ulster boss Dan McFarland

McFarland has tasted victory against Leicester with Glasgow

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road, Leicester Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sport website; radio commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW

Not for the first time this campaign, Ulster are preparing for the most important game of their season when they visit Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

A first European quarter-final in four years is at stake for the Irish province, who could still top their pool, claim a runners-up spot or miss out on the knockout stages entirely.

As is usually the case in sport, the simple solution is to win.

"We're still in a situation where our qualification is in our hands and that's how we want it," said head coach Dan McFarland.

"There are plenty of clubs in Europe that don't have the opportunity we have. We understand the task ahead of us but that's how we always wanted it - to be in a situation where we're controlling our own destiny."

A thrilling round five victory over Racing 92 has boosted Ulster's prospects of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2014.

If two from Munster, Edinburgh and Bath can win their final pool games then Ulster will progress as a best-placed finisher, but if they are to be assured of their place they must win at one of the great fortresses of English rugby.

Ulster celebrated a hard-fought home win over Racing 92 on Saturday

A 'win and in' situation

McFarland only ever tasted defeat as a player at Welford Road so it may come as a surprise that the Oxfordshire native has such happy memories of the famous home of Leicester rugby.

As a boy, the first games he attended were the traditional Boxing Day matches between Leicester and the Barbarians that were held at the fearsome Tigers' lair.

And, although he endured years of torment there during his playing days with Richmond and Stade Francais, in 2017 he was part of the Glasgow coaching team that inflicted Leicester's heaviest European defeat.

"That was one of the best experiences I've been involved in," added McFarland, who is hoping to repeat the feat on Saturday.

"We went there knowing that we had a good chance of winning if we played really well, but we were on fire that day and it took a lot of preparation from the coaches.

"There was a tremendous hunger on that occasion because Glasgow had never played in a quarter-final and it was a 'win and in' situation so it was certainly a good day."

A close-fought European rivalry

Ulster and Leicester have developed their own unique history ahead of what will be their 10th European encounter, with the Irish side winning six of the previous nine meetings.

The only time either team has managed an away win was in 2014 as Ulster topped their pool en route to the quarter-finals.

Of greater bearing, perhaps, on Saturday's contest is the 2015 group game in Belfast when an Ulster side with no quarter-final prospects upset Leicester 26-7 to deny the Premiership club a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

McFarland accepts that Leicester may feel they have a score to settle but insists it will have no influence on his players.

"One of the things we can't control is how good they're going to be," he observed.

"We prepare for them to be as good as they possibly can be. I personally think, and most people would agree, that a Leicester team playing at home is going to be a pretty tough ask in terms of beating them and that's how we'll prepare."

Experience counts

Ulster captain Rory Best was in the side when the province last reached the knockout stages

Ulster are already without Ireland lock Iain Henderson for this week's game as he continues his recovery from a thumb injury, while the fitness of first-choice half-backs John Cooney and Billy Burns will be monitored throughout the week.

The Irish side can ill-afford to lose any more key players from a squad that features just three survivors from the team that started the 2014 quarter-final defeat by Saracens, with only captain Rory Best likely to start on Saturday.

"There are a lot of guys in our squad that won't have played in a quarter-final so that's an exciting prospect," McFarland acknowledged.

"[But] there are also guys there who have played before, for a guy like Jordi Murphy it's probably just run of the mill, like it's another day at the office."

The leadership provided by Murphy, a former European Cup winner with Leinster, and Ireland hooker Best will be vital for McFarland's squad on Saturday.

"In Champions Cup rugby it's always important to have experienced heads," the Ulster coach continued.

"It wouldn't matter what situation you were in and I think going to Welford Road all the more so.

"They're a huge club, a club with a proud history and they'll definitely be wanting to make sure that we don't qualify."