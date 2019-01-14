Simon Zebo: Racing 'strongly condemn' alleged 'racist insults' in Champions Cup

Simon Zebo scored a first-half try for Racing in Belfast before being replaced at half-time

Racing 92 have issued a statement "strongly condemning" alleged "racist insults" aimed at Simon Zebo during Ulster's Champions Cup win over the French side at the Kingspan Stadium.

The Ireland wing, 28, indicated in a tweet on Sunday he heard comments from the crowd that were "not on".

"Racing does not wish to stigmatise Ulster Rugby as a whole," said Racing.

"The insults suffered by Simon Zebo are the actions of only one or two individuals," their statement added.

"They have been condemned by many Ulster fans who have shown their support for Simon.

"Racism has no place in rugby, in which the values of solidarity and togetherness are the exact opposite of any forms of discrimination."

The former Munster wing tweeted on Sunday: "I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd. #Not on - Django wins in the end."

Django Unchained, a Quentin Tarantino film about an African-American slave, was released in 2012.

Asked for a response, Ulster Rugby said they condemned all forms of abuse.

The Irish province's statement added Ulster "will work with the relevant parties to robustly investigate any complaints received".

'If something happened, we want to know' - McFarland

At Monday's Ulster press conference head coach Dan McFarland called on anyone "who knows what happened, if something happened" to pass on whatever information they have to Ulster Rugby.

"We are aware of Simon's social media postings. If that is true that is really unacceptable," said McFarland.

"As an organisation we put inclusivity right at the forefront of who we are - across everything. Nobody should have to put up with that.

"When something like this happens, if it happened, we take it extremely seriously and it will be dealt with."

European Champions Cup organisers told Irish broadcaster RTE on Sunday afternoon they had "not received a formal complaint from Racing 92 regarding any alleged case of verbal abuse of one of the club's players".

"EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby] is in contact with both Ulster Rugby and Racing 92, and will be making no further comment at this point," added the statement.

Zebo 'apology' after game in France

The wing scored a Racing try before being replaced at half-time and he was audibly booed whenever he had the ball.

Zebo's father is from the Caribbean island of Martinique while his mother is Irish.

The former Munster player's right leg was bandaged in the first half before he came off at Kingspan Stadium.

Zebo was involved in controversy when the teams played in Pool Four in Paris three months ago.

The Lions back pointed his finger at Ulster full-back Michael Lowry before crossing to score Racing's fifth try in that game and was immediately told to apologise to his young opponent by referee Nigel Owens.

Following that game, Zebo issued a lengthy public apology to Lowry after giving his shirt to the Ulster player.

Ulster beat the French club 26-22 in Saturday's thrilling game in Belfast and both remain in contention to qualify for the Champions Cup knockout stages.