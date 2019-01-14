Zurabi Zhvania: Georgia prop signs new Wasps contract

Zurabi Zhvania has scored 11 tries in 37 international appearances for Georgia

Georgia forward Zurabi Zhvania has signed a new contract with Wasps that will keep him at the Premiership club until the summer of 2020.

The 27-year-old loose-head prop has featured 15 times for Wasps since joining from French Top 14 side Stade Francais last summer.

"Zurabi has come in and done a tremendous job," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"He is a player who has consistently performed at the top level."