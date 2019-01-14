Zurabi Zhvania: Georgia prop signs new Wasps contract
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Georgia forward Zurabi Zhvania has signed a new contract with Wasps that will keep him at the Premiership club until the summer of 2020.
The 27-year-old loose-head prop has featured 15 times for Wasps since joining from French Top 14 side Stade Francais last summer.
"Zurabi has come in and done a tremendous job," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.
"He is a player who has consistently performed at the top level."