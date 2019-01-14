Women's Six Nations: England's Emily Scarratt a doubt for start of tournament

Scarratt recently left England Rugby Sevens programme to play 15-a-side rugby for Loughborough Lightning

England centre Emily Scarratt is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury.

The World Cup winner recently became one of the first fully professional 15-a-side England women players after switching from the Sevens programme.

But she faces a race to be fit for England's opener against Ireland in Dublin on 1 February.

"It potentially [puts the Six Nations in doubt]" Scarratt told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury at the Dubai Sevens at the end of November, and hasn't played since.

"I am aiming to be back in a couple of weeks' time to play in the club game between Loughborough and Worcester [on 26 January].

"If that all goes to plan and I get through that then I will be in with a shout."

However having been on the Sevens circuit since the Rugby World Cup in 2017, Scarratt says she may need time to adjust to the 15-a-side game.

"Obviously I haven't played a huge amount of rugby in the last year-and-a-half 15s-wise," she added.

"My focus is just on trying to get myself back fit and in the mix, and then it is up to the coaches."

