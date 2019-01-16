Hannah Botterman: Saracens and England prop on full-time contract award

Media playback is not supported on this device Hannah Botterman: Saracens and England prop on being 'one to watch'

If you play sport recreationally, you will be familiar with the routine of going to training or a match after a full day's work.

It can be tiring, you are probably not at your sharpest, and it can be tempting to just stay at home.

Prop Hannah Botterman has been combining a full-time painting and decorating job with playing rugby for Saracens and England.

"It was tough - don't get me wrong - and it's not like I was sat at a desk, it was a labouring job," the 19-year-old told BBC Look East.

"I came home from work knackered, and then trying to perform after that was difficult. But it's something that you commit to and I wouldn't change it for the world."

However, all that changed at the turn of the year as Botterman was named among 28 England women players to be awarded professional contracts for 2019.

"It was the dream. I can stop working and focus fully on improving and getting better, which is amazing," she said.

"I wouldn't say I miss it as such - it was a lot of hard graft and long days, so it's nice and very enjoyable to just focus on rugby."

'I'm in a different place now'

The front row forward, from Luton, has rugby in her blood, with uncle Gregg Botterman and aunt Jane Everett both former England internationals.

Botterman herself started playing from the age of four, but almost quit the game altogether before joining Saracens in 2017.

"I just wanted to be like a normal 17-year-old kid that didn't have to train three or four times a week - that just didn't appeal to me," she explained.

Inspired to try rugby union? Find out how to get into rugby union with our special guide.

"But then I came down here and from that season I was like no, I enjoy this too much to give it up, and actually I'm going to sort myself out and get great at it.

"I'm in a different, different place now - 12 months ago I was a lot heavier, I feel so much better for it on the pitch."

Botterman helped Saracens win the inaugural Premier 15s final in April during her debut season with the club.

She has five England caps to her name, and is set to be a member of the squad for the Six Nations, which start on 1 February.

"It's been an absolute whirlwind going from just enjoying rugby to it being something that could properly take off for me," she added.

"Playing regular international rugby would be great and cementing my name in the team would be fantastic."

Hannah Botterman was speaking to BBC Look East's James Burridge