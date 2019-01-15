Josh Macleod set for Scarlets return as captain Ken Owens rested

Ken Owens deputised in the back row as Josh Macleod recovered from a foot injury

European Rugby Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Scarlets Venue: La Defense Arena, Paris Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio commentary and live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Captain Ken Owens will be rested for the Scarlets' European Champions Cup trip to Racing 92 as Josh Macleod returns to fitness.

British and Irish Lions hooker Owens played the last two games at number eight due to a back row injury crisis.

But with Macleod set to start, head coach Wayne Pivac said Owens will have "a well earned break" ahead of the Six Nations.

Jonathan Davies will lead the side from the centre.

Pivac is hopeful of having Rob Evans available after scoring two tries against Leicester, but says the Wales prop is off sick and has a knock to his leg.

Scarlets only have pride to play for having lost the first four rounds, while Racing are aiming to top Pool 4 following their loss to second-placed Ulster at the weekend.

But Pivac insists they will still take a strong side to Paris.

"We're going there with a view of giving a strong performance. We've started the New Year well and we want that to continue with the type of performance we're looking for," he said.

"We've got a job to do, it's a European match regardless of whether we can qualify or not.

"It's the biggest game the boys can play outside of a Test matches. We're in a fantastic new stadium that the boys haven't played in before and that in itself is something to look forward to."