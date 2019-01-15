Six Nations 2019: Injured pair Halfpenny and Moriarty included in Wales squad

Ross Moriarty could play for the Dragons against Munster six days before Wales start their Six Nations campaign

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Leigh Halfpenny and Ross Moriarty, who are both currently sidelined with concussion, are included in Wales' 39-man squad for the Six Nations.

Scarlets' Halfpenny has not played since November with Dragons' Moriarty sidelined since 15 December.

Alun Wyn Jones remains captain in coach Warren Gatland's final Six Nations squad, the only survivor of the New Zealander's first in 2008.

Thomas Young, Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi and Scott Williams are recalled.

Wasps flanker Young won the second of his two Wales caps against Samoa in June 2017.

He is called up as Gatland addresses an injury crisis in the back row which sees flankers James Davies, Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Shingler sidelined.

Hallam Amos also returns after missing the 2018 autumn series with injury.

The squad would have been 40 strong, but was reduced when it emerged Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau had suffered a broken arm which potentially rules him out of the entire tournament.

Wales completed a clean sweep in the autumn of 2018, and the New Zealander has stuck with the same 10 front-row players who featured in wins against Australia, South Africa, Scotland and Tonga.

"We have a really experienced squad of players, who have been around a number of campaigns together and we feel we are in a pretty good place going into this huge year," said Gatland, who will step down after the 2019 World Cup.

Wales kick off the tournament against France in Paris on Friday, 1 February.

Halfpenny was hurt in a collision with Samu Kerevi in Wales' 9-6 win against Australia on 10 November, and has twice had to call off returns for the Scarlets because of headaches.

On 8 January Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said the player would be ruled out for a further three to five weeks, which would rule him out of the Test in Paris.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Ospreys) Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Thomas Young (Wasps)

Backs: Aled Davies (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Scott Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Worcester), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Steffan Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Leicester), George North (Ospreys), Liam Williams (Saracens)