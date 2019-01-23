Maro Itoje: Saracens' England lock signs new three-and-a-half-year contract

Maro Itoje has won 29 caps for England since making his international debut against Italy in 2016

England lock Maro Itoje has signed a new contract with Saracens, tying him to the reigning Premiership champions until the summer of 2022.

The 24-year-old forward has made 103 appearances for Sarries since making his senior debut in 2013.

Itoje, who has won 29 England caps, starred on the British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in 2017.

"Every time there has been a new challenge, he has risen to it," said director of rugby Mark McCall.

"He is an incredible player but his consistency around the training ground is the most impressive thing. He comes in every day wanting to improve.

"Every training session, he sets an incredible example vocally and with his actions," he told BBC Radio London.

"He is the kind of person you want around your club and is a great example to our younger players."

Itoje has helped Saracens win three Premiership titles and consecutive European Champions Cup trophies in 2016 and 2017.

"I'm really pleased to be staying on at Saracens," he said. "I've been at the club for 10 years now so I am really excited to see what the future holds for this great team."

Itoje won a Six Nations Grand Slam with England in his international debut season in 2016 and was part of the squad which retained the trophy the following year.