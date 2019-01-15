Nathan Hughes: Wasps forward to join Bristol as Willie Le Roux also leaves club

Nathan Hughes has made 118 appearances for Wasps since joining from Auckland in 2013

Bristol Bears have agreed a deal to sign England international Nathan Hughes from Premiership rivals Wasps at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old number eight, who has won 18 caps, has agreed a three-year contract at Ashton Gate.

"He's a player who brings physicality, power and brute strength to our game," said head coach Pat Lam.

Meanwhile, South Africa full-back Willie le Roux, 29, will also leave Wasps at the end of the season.

He joined the club from Canon Eagles in 2017.

"It's always disappointing to lose players of such quality but this is professional sport and there isn't much you can do about it," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young told the club website.

"There are a number of factors that play a part in players' decisions to move on and unfortunately these guys have opted to move onto pastures new."

Five senior players agreed new deals with Wasps in December, but the Coventry-based club have also had to contend with the exits of several first-team players in recent months.

England duo Danny Cipriani and James Haskell left for Gloucester and Northampton respectively last summer, while Jake Cooper-Woolley has agreed to join Sale next season and injured prop Matt Mullan has left the club by mutual consent.

Hughes has made 118 appearances for Wasps since arriving from Auckland in 2013, and was given his England debut against South Africa in 2016.

"We are striving to be a Champions Cup team and a player of Nathan's quality can help us along our journey," Lam added.

"We're excited about how much better he can become as we continue to grow as a team."