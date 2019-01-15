Allan Dell: Scotland & Edinburgh prop to join London Irish

South Africa-born Allan Dell qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother

Scotland prop Allan Dell will leave Edinburgh at the end of the season to join Championship leaders London Irish.

Seventeen-time capped Dell, 26, joined Edinburgh from Sharks in 2014.

He was called up by the British and Irish Lions during their 2017 New Zealand tour.

"We have a strong set of forwards at Hazelwood, but we know that we need to bring in players in key areas to strengthen the group," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"Allan is a player who has experience at the highest level with Edinburgh, Scotland and the Lions, and will this will add value to our squad."

Irish, who are nine points clear of Ealing, take on Nottingham away on Friday while Edinburgh host Montpellier in the Champions Cup.