Aaron Jarvis: Dragons prop out for season with hamstring injury

Aaron Jarvis has won 18 caps for Wales

Prop Aaron Jarvis has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury.

Jarvis limped off injured in the Dragons 22-13 defeat to Scarlets on 5 January after only 16 minutes.

The Wales international also missed the start of what has been a frustrating campaign with a bicep injury.

However, the Dragons are boosted by the return of Brok Harris, who has recovered from a knee problem.