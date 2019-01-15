Aaron Jarvis: Dragons prop out for season with hamstring injury
Prop Aaron Jarvis has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury.
Jarvis limped off injured in the Dragons 22-13 defeat to Scarlets on 5 January after only 16 minutes.
The Wales international also missed the start of what has been a frustrating campaign with a bicep injury.
However, the Dragons are boosted by the return of Brok Harris, who has recovered from a knee problem.