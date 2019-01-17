European Champions Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Toulon

Nagusa signed for Newcastle in the summer after spending the previous season with French side Aurillac

European Champions Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Fiji number eight Nemani Nagusa returns for Newcastle as they attempt to end a run of six successive defeats when they take on three-time winners Toulon in the Champions Cup.

Nagusa started the Falcons' last two wins, but limped off in the defeat by Edinburgh in December.

Samoan wing Sinoti Sinoti also returns while George McGuigan comes in for Kyle Cooper at hooker.

Newcastle's hopes of making the last eight are already over.

European Champions Cup - Pool Five Played Won Points 1. Edinburgh 5 4 19 2. Montpellier 5 3 16 3. Newcastle 5 2 8 4. Toulon 5 1 6

Dean Richards' side won their first two pool games, adding a dramatic home victory over Montpellier to an opening-round success away to Toulon, but have lost their other three.

However, defence coach John Wells insists that this weekend's match is crucial as Newcastle attempt to prise themselves off the bottom of the Premiership. The Falcons are four points adrift of Worcester, who they play on 3 March.

"We just need to muscle up and do better," he said.

"People on the outside might view this as a dead rubber, but for us it's incredibly important in helping generate the momentum which is going to take us through the back half of the Premiership season.

"It's a chance to do a home-and-away double against a side who have won the Champions Cup three times in the past six years."

Toulon have named a formidable line-up with former All Black Julian Savea paired with Fiji's Josua Tuisova in the centres.

While Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is on the bench, ex New Zealand international Liam Messam and Georgian legend Mamuka Gorgodze are part of the pack.

"They've got stars left, right and centre," added Wells.

"In many ways that makes it all the more pleasurable from our side, because we'll have beaten their full-bore side twice in the same season if we do produce the victory we're working so hard towards."

Newcastle: Tom Arscott; Vereniki Goneva, Chris Harris, Josh Matavesi, Sinoti Sinoti; Toby Flood (c), Sonatane Takulua; Adam Brocklebank, George McGuigan, Trevor Davison, Will Witty, Glen Young, Ryan Burrows, Gary Graham, Nemani Nagusa

Replacements: Santiago Socino, Sami Mavinga, David Wilson, Tevita Cavubati, Callum Chick, Michael Young, Brett Connon, Zach Kibirige

Toulon: Mathieu Smaili; Daniel Ikpefan, Josua Tuisova, Julian Savea, Filipo Nakosi; Louis Carbonel, Yoann Cottin; Bruce Devaux, Anthony Etrillard, Marcel van der Merwe, Mamuka Gorgodze, Romain Taofifenua (c), Jean Monribot, Stephane Onambele Mbarga, Liam Messam.

Replacements Bastien Soury, Jean Baptiste Gros, Matthieu Loudet, Corentin Vernet, Anthony Belleau, Mathieu Bastareaud, Rhys Webb, Juandre Kruger

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.