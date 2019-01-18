European Champions Cup: O'Mahony fit for Munster's pool decider against Exeter

Exeter and Munster drew 10-10 in the reverse fixture at Sandy Park in October

European Champions Cup Venue: Thomond Park Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Skipper Peter O'Mahony has been passed fit to start for Munster in their European Champions Cup Pool Two decider against Exeter.

O'Mahony has recovered from a rib injury as John Ryan's inclusion in place of Stephen Archer is the only change from the win over Gloucester.

Exeter also make one change from their victory over Castres as England prop Harry Williams replaces Tomas Francis.

Tight-head Francis was not considered because of illness.

Williams is joined in the Exeter starting line-up by other inclusions in England's Six Nations squad - Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto and Jack Nowell.

Prop Ben Moon, also included in Eddie Jones' squad, is named on the bench.

Pool leaders Munster go into the game with a four-point lead over the Chiefs after both sides earned thumping bonus-point wins last weekend.

With the sides having drawn 10-10 at Sandy Park in October, Exeter will clinch the pool if they win and prevent Munster from earning a bonus point.

But that will be a tall order against a Munster side that have earned 11 successive home wins in Europe since losing against Leicester at Thomond Park in December 2015.

Munster's British and Irish Lions scrum-half Conor Murray will make his 50th Champions Cup appearance since making his debut in the competition in November 2011.

Pool win would be Exeter's 'best Euro moment'

Exeter coach Rob Baxter says earning the necessary pool-clinching win would rank as the Chiefs' greatest achievement in European competition.

"Undoubtedly if we were to win the game and go through to the quarter-finals it would probably rank as our best moment in the European Cup so far," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"To a degree we go into this game with it all in our hands.

"Yes we have to force that four-point separation of either a 4-0 or a 5-1, we're very aware of that, winning the game's going to be tough and that makes it even tougher.

"We went into a scenario last season against Glasgow away when a win would likely have given us the opportunity to go through and we'd performed well the week before and we went up there and we didn't perform.

"You've got to recall those memories and recall those feelings and make sure you don't make those errors again."

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: Marshall, Loughman, Archer, Holland, Botha, Mathewson, Bleyendaal, Goggin.

Exeter Chiefs: Nowell; Cordero, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; Simmons, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams; Dennis, Hill; Skinner, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Holmes, Lees, Lonsdale, Maunder, Steenson, Whitten.

