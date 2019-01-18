European Champions Cup: Castres v Gloucester

Thorley has scored five tries in nine matches so far this season for Gloucester

European Champions Cup Venue: Stade Pierre-Antoine Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester have named a much-changed side to take on Castres in their final pool game with their Champions Cup elimination already assured.

Wing Ollie Thorley, called up to the England squad earlier this week, is one of five players to keep their place.

Matt Banahan and Henry Trinder join him in the backline, while Ben Vellacott, recently returned from a knee injury, is at scrum-half.

Castres, also already out, have France's Scott Spedding at full-back.

Rory Kockott is at scrum-half for the hosts with Yohan Le Bourhis at 10.

"It's still a match that is representing the jersey and is an honour," said Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann.

"But we also need to take a look at guys who have trained well and put a lot of work in since the season started, but haven't had all the game time they've deserved.

"We'll be looking at some different combinations, seeing what other players can bring and also taking the opportunity to freshen up some players, even if they are named on the bench."

Gloucester: Hudson; Banahan, Trinder, Williams, Thorley; Evans, Vellacott; Seville, Walker, Knight; Savage, Grobler; Evans, Ludlow (c), Clarke.

Replacements: Gleave, McAllister, Hohneck, Slater, Craig, Chapman, Seabrook, Sharples.

Castres: Spedding; Laveau, Vialelle, Caminati, Batlle; Le Bourhis, Kockott; Falatea, Rallier, M. Clerc, Samson, Lassalle, Caballero (c), Gerondeau, Vaipulu.

Replacements: Firmin, Tichit, Hounkpatin, Mafi, Gimeno, Radosavljevic, Ebersohn, Domenech.

