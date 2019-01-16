European Champions Cup: Glasgow's Callum Gibbins out of Saracens match

Gibbins (in black) got his knee caught at a ruck inise the first 10 minutes against Cardiff Blues

European Champions Cup Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Glasgow co-captain Callum Gibbins will miss their Champions Cup pool decider against Saracens on Saturday.

The New Zealander was forced off with a knee injury early in last Sunday's win over Cardiff Blues which took Warriors to the brink of qualification.

Head coach Dave Rennie said later the flanker "might have injured three things" and it "didn't sound good".

Warriors have de-registered Gibbins from their Champions Cup squad, with Matt Smith called up in his place.

An Edinburgh win against Montpellier on Friday would guarantee Glasgow a quarter-final spot as a best runner-up.

But they may need at least a point at already-qualified Saracens if Edinburgh lose, depending on results elsewhere.

Saracens are guaranteed a last-eight spot having secured at least one of the three best runners-up positions after a 28-10 win in Lyon on Sunday.

The English champions will be keen to book a home quarter-final by winning the group and securing the number one seeding that victory would bring.

But Glasgow could also progress as pool winners, if they win at Allianz Park with a bonus-point win, while denying Saracens any points.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.