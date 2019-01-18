European Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers v Ulster

European Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Ulster MW

Iain Henderson has recovered from injury earlier than expected to take his place in the Ulster team to face Leicester in Saturday's Champions Cup Pool Four game at Welford Road.

Henderson was expected to be out of action for up to three months after undergoing thumb surgery in December.

The lock's inclusion at the expense of Alan O'Connor is the only change from the side that beat Racing 92 last week.

Henderson will make his 100th Ulster appearance in the game.

The British and Irish Lion's last game was the 30-15 win over Scarlets in Belfast in mid-December, in which he scored two tries.

Earlier this week Henderson was named in Ireland's squad for their opening two Six Nations matches against England and Scotland.

Pool Four Played Won Points 1. Racing 92 5 4 21 2. Ulster 5 4 18 3. Scarlets 5 1 7 4. Leicester 5 1 6

Ulster's thrilling success over Racing at Kingspan Stadium left their quarter-final qualification destiny in their own hands.

The Irish province are well placed to reach the last-eight knockout stage for the first time since 2014 but need a positive result on Saturday to boost their chances.

David Shanahan, who was a late call-up to the starting team last week in place of the injured John Cooney, retains his place at scrum-half.

Ben Youngs will move into the top three appearance-makers in Leicester Tigers' European Cup history after being named in a strong Leicester Tigers side.

Scrum-half Youngs will make his 68th appearance in Europe's elite club competition, moving level with Louis Deacon on the club's list, behind only Martin Corry (69) and Geordan Murphy (74).

Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, George Ford and Dan Cole, who have all been named in the England squad this week for the start of the Six Nations Championship, return to the starting line-up after missing the defeat to the Scarlets last weekend.

Jake Kerr, called up by Scotland for the first time this week, and Jonah Holmes, who will join up with the Wales squad for the Six Nations, are also included in the team.

Sam Aspland-Robinson is included among the replacements and is set to make his first senior appearance at Welford Road since his summer move from Harlequins after making his debut against the Scarlets last week.

Leicester: J Holmes; J May, M Tuilagi, M Toomua, J Olowofela; G Ford (capt), B Youngs; G Bateman, J Kerr, D Cole; M Fitzgerald, G Kitchener; M Williams, B O'Connor, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: R McMillan, F Gigena, J Heyes, H Wells, W Evans, B White, J Ford, S Aspland-Robinson.

Ulster: L Ludik; R Baloucoune, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, D Shanahan; E O'Sullivan, R Best (capt), M Moore; I Henderson, K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, R Kane, A O'Connor, N Timoney, J Cooney, M Lowry, D Cave.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.