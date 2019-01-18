European Champions Cup: Wasps v Leinster

Leinster beat Wasps 52-3 in their round one match in Dublin

European Champions Cup Venue: Ricoh Arena, Coventry Date: Sunday, 20 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Elliot Daly has been restored to the Wasps backline for their final European Champions Cup pool match against Leinster at Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

The return of the England wing, who was rested last week, is one of four changes to the side that lost at Bath.

Champions Leinster have recalled fit-again Robbie Henshaw and Sean O'Brien as they target a home quarter-final.

The Ireland duo have not played for the province since October with O'Brien on the bench and Henshaw named at centre.

European Champions Cup - Pool One Played Won Points 1. Leinster 5 4 20 2. Toulouse 5 4 17 3. Bath 5 1 9 4. Wasps 5 0 4

An injury to scrum-half Luke McGrath means Jamison Gibson-Park will partner fly-half Ross Byrne with academy prospect Hugh O'Sullivan in line to make his European debut for Leinster from the bench.

Prop Jack McGrath, who was rested for Leinster's round five win against Toulouse, is restored to the front row with fit-again lock Devin Toner also returning to the pack.

Following his inclusion in the England Six Nations squad on Wednesday, scrum-half Dan Robson will partner Lima Sopoaga as the Wasps' half-back pairing with centre Gaby Lovobalavu replacing the injured Juan de Jongh at centre.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young has made two changes to his pack as tight-head prop Jack Cooper-Woolley swaps places with Will Stuart while an injury to Thomas Young means Nizaam Carr will start at open-side flanker.

Wing Marcus Watson could also make his first appearance for Wasps since November after recovering from an ankle injury.

"It's certainly a tough prospect, facing what is effectively the Irish national team just before the Six Nations," said Young.

"They'll all be vying to impress to earn the green jersey in the coming weeks and they'll want to do the job for Leinster.

"We need to make sure we're somewhere near our best or else it could be a tough day and we certainly don't want that at home against any opposition."

As they continue the defence of their title, Leinster will be guaranteed a home quarter-final if they can win on Sunday and they have been strengthened by the return of Henshaw and O'Brien, who were both injured during Ireland's autumn series.

"We want to bring that performance, that we had a the weekend, bring that to an away fixture, which would be massive for us," said flanker Josh van der Flier following the bonus-point victory against Toulouse last week.

"We obviously had a good season last season and teams are out to get us I suppose.

"A game that sticks out in my head is form three years ago where we had nothing on the line and we played Bath at home and we had the mindset that we really wanted to put a marker down because it had been a disappointing season in Europe and I think they will have that mindset that they'll want to go after us and protect their home ground."

Wasps: R Miller; J Bassett, M Campagnaro, G Lovobalavu, E Daly; L Sopoaga, D Robson; Z Zhvania, T Cruse, J Cooper-Woolley; J Launchbury (c), W Rowlands; B Shields, N Carr, N Hughes.

Replacements: A Johnson, B Harris, W Stuart, C Matthews, B Morris, C Hampson, B Searle, M Watson.

Leinster: J Larmour; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, D Kearney; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; J McGrath, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier; J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, C Healy, A Porter, S Fardy, S O'Brien, H O'Sullivan, N Reid, R O'Loughlin.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.