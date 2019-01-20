European Champions Cup: Toulouse 20-17 Bath

Jonathan Joseph was making his first appearance in nine months after suffering a foot injury against Saracens

European Champions Cup Toulouse (17) 20 Tries: Tekori, Dupont Cons: Holmes (2) Pens: Holmes, Ramos Bath (3) 17 Tries: Rokoduguni, Mercer Cons: Priestland (2) Pen: Priestland

Bath's second-half comeback came up just short as Toulouse hung on for victory in the teams' final Champions Cup pool match.

The French side, already assured of their place in the last eight, had a healthy half-time lead through tries from Joe Tekori and Antoine Dupont.

Bath fought back to within three points with Semesa Rokoduguni and Zach Mercer crossing but could not close the gap.

Toulouse will face fellow French side Racing 92 in the last eight.

With Bath already out of contention for the knockout stages before kick-off, there was little riding on the match for the visitors.

However, England centre Jonathan Joseph made his comeback from a foot injury sustained in April, playing 50 minutes before being replaced by Max Wright.

Bath face west country rivals Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby Cup in a fortnight before returning to league action against Newcastle on 16 February.

European Champions Cup quarter-final ties: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh v Munster, Leinster v Ulster, Racing 92 v Toulouse (matches to be played 29/30/31 March)

Teams

Toulouse: Medard; Huget, Guitoune, Ntamack, Kolbe; Holmes, Dupont; Castets, Marchand, Faumuina, Arnold, Tekori, Madaule, Elstadt, Kaino

Replacements: Ramos for Kolbe (58), Bezy for Holmes (58), Baille for Castets (41), Ghiraldini for Marchand (54), Aldegheri for Faumuina (41), Faasalele for Tekori (50), Tolofua for Elstadt (50), Placines for Kaino (72).

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Atkins; Priestland, Cook; van Rooyen, Walker, Perenise, Attwood, Charteris (c), Louw, Bayliss, Mercer

Replacements: A. Davies for Homer (79), Wright for Joseph (50), Fotuali'i for Cook (50), Lahiff for van Rooyen (53), Dunn for Walker (53), Thomas for Perenise (53), Stooke for Bayliss (59). Not Used: van Vuuren.

