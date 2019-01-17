European Challenge Cup: Northampton Saints v Timisoara Saracens

From the section

Luther Burrell started Northampton's last pool match in Clermont last Saturday

European Challenge Cup Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make 12 changes for the visit of Timisoara in their final European Challenge Cup pool match.

Centre Luther Burrell, second row David Ribbans and scrum-half Alex Mitchell are the only surviving starters from a 48-40 defeat by Clermont last Saturday.

Alex Waller returns at loose-head prop to captain the side.

A bonus-point win for second-placed Timisoara against Saints will guarantee them a quarter-final place as one of the best runners-up.

The previous meeting between the two sides had to be postponed last month just 20 minutes before kick-off following heavy snow in Romania.

Saints were awarded a 28-0 bonus point victory after a misconduct complaint against Timisoara.

Northampton: Furbank; Sleightholme, Hutchinson, Burrell, Kellaway; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller (capt), Marshall, Hill, Ribbans, Barrow, Gibson, Ludlam, Eadie.

Replacements: Fish, Davis, Ford-Robinson, Coles, Wood, Davies, Tuitavake, Collins.

Timisoara: Simionescu; Zaharia, Popa, Umaga, Manumua; Samoa, Rupanu; Taupaki, Radoi, Pungea, Lazar, Iftimiciuc, Sabau, Rus, Tatarus.

Replacements: Capatina, Militaru, Halalilo, Stewart, Whitehurst, Neculau, Moala, Shennan.

Referee: Joy Neville (Ire).

