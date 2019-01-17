European Challenge Cup: Agen v Harlequins

Joe Marler came off the bench against Grenoble last weekend

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Armandie Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 18:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make five changes for their visit to French side Agen, with Nathan Earle and Joe Marler set to start.

George Merrick, Jack Clifford and Luke Wallace also play up front, with Mike Brown, Marcus Smith and captain Danny Care all keeping their places.

Joe Marchant returns to the bench after being rested against Grenoble.

Pool leaders Quins simply need to better second-placed Benetton's result to ensure their automatic qualification for the quarter-finals.

Phil Gustard's side are currently a point ahead of Benetton, who travel to Grenoble on Friday evening and are aiming to be the first Italian club reach the knockout stage of a major European competition.

Agen: Laporte; Saurs, Sadie, Heriteau, Masilevu; McIntyre, Abadie; Phelipponneau, Ngauamo, Chabeaudie, Maravat, Marchois, Jegerlhener, Miquel (capt), Hocquet.

Replacements: Peyri, Ryan, Montes, Farre, Briatte, Januarie, Berdeu, Yaha.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Alofa, Tapuai, Ibitoye; Smith, Care (capt); Marler, Crumpton, Collier, Symons, Merrick, Clifford, Wallace, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Ibuanokpe, Luamanu, Bothma, Mulchrone, Lang, Marchant.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wal).

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.