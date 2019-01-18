European Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors v Stade Francais

Tom Howe scored two of Worcester's five tries in their opening group win against Stade Francais back on 13 October

European Challenge Cup Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester include both players named in England's Six Nations training squad, Ben Te'o and Jack Singleton, for their final European Challenge Cup Pool Two game against Stade Francais.

Hooker Singleton, one of four uncapped players called up by England head coach Eddie Jones, is one of six changes.

Centre Te'o makes only his fifth Warriors appearance of the season.

But Worcester are again without Wales winger Josh Adams, who is not risked, two weeks before the Six Nations.

Former England full-back Chris Pennell, captain GJ van Velze and flanker Sam Lewis also come in, while Andrew Kitchener and Michael Fatialofa form a new second-row pairing.

Another of Warriors' England contenders, prop Nick Schonert, is a week away from being considered contact fit.

Jonny Arr continues at scrum-half in place of Francois Hougaard, who was considered after returning to full training this week - but had not featured in any of this season's five European games.

Where do Warriors stand?

Worcester have already ensured that they will finish top after winning four of their group games, ensuring a place in the knockout stages for the first time in 10 years.

But they may need a bonus-point win at Sixways to make sure of being one of the four best table-toppers in the five groups - and thereby guarantee a home quarter-final in late March.

Eight of Saturday's squad - including two-try winger Tom Howe - were part of the Worcester side who began the group games with a 38-27 win in Paris in October.

Warriors: Pennell; Howe, Lawrence, Te'o, Hammond; Mills, Arr; Waller, Singleton, Kerrod, Kitchener, Fatialofa, Mama, Lewis, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Miller, Cosgrove, Morris, Barry, Cox, Heaney, Butler, David.

Stade Francais: Hamdaoui; Arias, Delbouis, Arrate, Camara; Steyn, Coville; El Ansari, Sempere, Herrera, De Giovanni, Stassen, Francoz, Nicolas, Chapuis.

Replacements: Bonfils, Fisi'ihoi, Melikidze, Revert, Richard, Van Zyl, Sanchez, Danty.

