European Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks v Perpignan
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|European Challenge Cup
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Sale have made three changes to their side as they welcome French side USA Perpignan for their final European Challenge Cup pool game.
James O'Connor is injured and is replaced by Luke James, who joins brother Sam in the starting line-up.
Meanwhile, Josh Beaumont returns in the pack and Paolo Odogwu is on the bench.
Pool three leaders Sale are level with Connacht, but will top the group unless the Irish province can overturn a sizeable points difference.
Sale: Ashton; Solomona, S James, L James, Reed; Wilkinson, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt.), B Curry, Strauss.
Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Evans, T Curry, Cliff, Redpath, Odogwu.
Perpignan: Bousquet; Pujol, Lucas, Duguivalu, Sau; Mele, Deghmache; Tougne, Leiataua, Sione, Masalosalo, Roussel, Reynaud, Iachizzi, Lemalu.
Replacements: Deligny, Walcker, Muller, Chateau, Faleafa, Rodor, Selponi, Faingaanuku.
