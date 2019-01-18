European Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks v Perpignan

Luke James started on the bench for Sale in their European Challenge Cup defeat against Connacht last week

European Challenge Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale have made three changes to their side as they welcome French side USA Perpignan for their final European Challenge Cup pool game.

James O'Connor is injured and is replaced by Luke James, who joins brother Sam in the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Josh Beaumont returns in the pack and Paolo Odogwu is on the bench.

Pool three leaders Sale are level with Connacht, but will top the group unless the Irish province can overturn a sizeable points difference.

Sale: Ashton; Solomona, S James, L James, Reed; Wilkinson, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt.), B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Evans, T Curry, Cliff, Redpath, Odogwu.

Perpignan: Bousquet; Pujol, Lucas, Duguivalu, Sau; Mele, Deghmache; Tougne, Leiataua, Sione, Masalosalo, Roussel, Reynaud, Iachizzi, Lemalu.

Replacements: Deligny, Walcker, Muller, Chateau, Faleafa, Rodor, Selponi, Faingaanuku.

