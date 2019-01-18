European Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears v Enisei-STM Krasnoyarsk

Bristol centre Piers O'Conor scored two of his side's 11 tries in Russia last weekend

European Challenge Cup Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol bid for a second straight bonus-point victory over Russian side Enisei as they eye a place in the last eight of the European Challenge Cup.

After running in 11 tries to win 65-9 in Sochi last weekend, a repeat of that sort of form would earn a first European quarter-final in 12 years.

Bristol have made nine changes to the team that triumphed in Russia.

Enisei have lost all 11 of their away Challenge Cup ties by an average 34 points.

Bristol currently stand second in Pool 4, four points adrift of leaders La Rochelle, whose final group game will run concurrently, against third-placed Zebre, in Parma.

The Italian side are two points behind Bristol, while bottom club Enisei have so picked up just one point from their five defeats in five games - a try bonus point in La Rochalle in October.

Bristol: Daniels; Pincus, O'Conor, Hurrell (co-capt), Edwards; Sheedy, Stirzaker; Thomas, Lindsay, Thiede, Batley, Muldowney, Haining, Heenan, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Woolmore, Armstrong, Joyce, Graham, Uren, Bedlow, Tovey.

Enisei-STM: Maslov; Babaev, Trishin, Gerasimov, Simplikevich; Gaisin, Shcherban; Polivalov, Mamukashvili, Pronenko, Saulite (capt), Elgin, Gachechiladze, Orlov, Gargalic.

Replacements: Selskii, Igretsov, Musin, Butenko, Biakov, Riabischuk, Mikhaltsov, Krotov.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.